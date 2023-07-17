Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Dael Fry had to wear a mask at times last season after a collision with Luton's Carlton Morris

Defender Dael Fry has signed a new three-year deal with Middlesbrough to run to the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old centre-back has scored two goals in 207 games for Boro and made 32 appearances last term for Michael Carrick's side.

Middlesbrough-born Fry has been with the Teessiders since the age of seven, and made his first-team debut against Preston North End in August 2015.

He has also represented England up to under-21 level.