Luton Town beat Sunderland 2-0 at Kenilworth Road to reach the Championship play-off final

Luton Town have been charged by the Football Association for incidents in their Championship play-off semi-final second-leg win against Sunderland.

Amad Diallo, who was on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United at the time, appeared to be pushed by a supporter during the game on 16 May.

In the wake of the match, the Hatters issued a fan with a "lengthy club ban". external-link

There was also a pitch invasion after Luton's 2-0 win sent them through to the Championship play-off final.

The FA also alleged that the Kenilworth Road side "failed to provide information, including written observations and video footage, that we requested as part of our investigation into these crowd control incidents".

Luton, who beat Coventry City at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League, have until Friday, 21 July to respond to the charges.

"We have charged Luton Town with breaches of FA Rules E21 and F2 in relation to their EFL Championship game against Sunderland on Tuesday, 16 May," said an FA statement. external-link

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters ... conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, did not behave in a way which is improper, threatening, violent and/or provocative in the 14th minute, and did not encroach on to the pitch or commit any form of pitch incursion following the final whistle."