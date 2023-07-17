Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Whittaker joined Swansea City from Derby in 2021

Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker is set to join Plymouth Argyle in a deal worth around £1m plus add-ons.

The move would be a record transfer for Plymouth who are in the Championship for the first time in 13 years.

Whittaker, 22, had a successful loan spell at the Pilgrims in the first half of last season before they went on to win promotion.

The ex-England youth cap is now close to a permanent move after Swansea opted to cash in on Argyle's interest.

Swansea are set for a profit after paying Derby County £750,000 for the forward in January 2021.

Despite scoring on his debut against Manchester City, Whittaker failed to make a mark in south Wales, making just five league starts and 28 appearances off the bench.

He spent time on loan at Lincoln before heading to Home Park last season where he impressed, scoring nine goals under Steven Schumacher.

The Plymouth boss said at the time Whittaker did not want to return to Swansea, with Whittaker then the subject of interest from SPL side Rangers.

Swansea turned down bids from the Ibrox side, with Whittaker then asking not to be involved in one game against QPR for not being in the right frame of mind.

He is now set to return to Plymouth with Swansea keen to use the funds to press on with transfer plans.

Having already signed Blackpool striker Jerry Yates in a deal worth £2.5m and free signings Josh Key (Exeter) and Josh Ginnelly (Hearts), new manager Michael Duff is still looking to add to his options.

Newcastle's former West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby is on the club's radar as a potential loan signing, as is Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.