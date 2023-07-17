Last updated on .From the section Scottish

James Bisgrove is new to the chief executive position at Ibrox, having joined the club in 2019

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has been elected to the Scottish Professional Football League board.

Ross County's James MacDonald retains his place and Malcolm McPherson of Hibernian formally takes over the spot held by Ron Gordon after the businessman's passing in February.

Bisgrove replaces his Celtic counterpart Michael Nicholson.

Peter Davidson of Montrose steps up to take the place of Hamilton Academical's Les Gray following Monday's ballot.

Paul Hetherington of Airdrieonians , Ayr United's Graeme Mathie and Forfar Athletic's Alastair Donald continue on the board, alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.

Bisgrove joins up shortly after a contractual row between Rangers and the SPFL over primary league sponsors cinch was resolved, with the governing body issuing an apology.