Pape Souare made 63 appearances for Crystal Palace

Motherwell have signed Senegal international Pape Souare on a six-month deal, subject to international clearance.

The left-back, 33, was most recently with Morecambe and previously played for Lille, Crystal Palace and Troyes.

Souare took more than a year out of football following a car crash in 2016.

"Pape has played at a really high level and with that, comes experience," manager Stuart Kettlewell told Motherwell's website.

"It's no secret that we need cover in the wide areas, so when the opportunity arose to get Pape on board, we jumped at it."

Souare, who won 26 caps between 2012 and 2018, played just seven games for Morecambe last season and managed nine league outings the term before with Charlton Athletic.

He added: "It's great to be here. I'm really excited to be a part of the group, who have been excellent with me so far. I want to impress from the off so I'm looking forward to getting my head down and getting started."