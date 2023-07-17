Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Last season's live Championship games on BBC Scotland included Dundee's title-clinching win over Queen's Park

BBC Scotland has extended its rights deal with the Scottish Professional Football League until 2029.

An existing UK only deal for radio coverage, television highlights, 20 live Scottish Championship games per season and online clip highlights was due to expire in 2025.

"We're delighted we've reached this agreement with the SPFL, which further strengthens our commitment to provide extensive coverage of the top tiers of the game," said BBC Scotland head of commissioning Louise Thornton.

"Live Championship football has become a popular fixture of the Friday night schedule on the BBC Scotland channel. Combining that with the broad slate of live radio coverage and TV and online highlights from the Premiership over the same period is brilliant news for our audiences."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "This long-term extension of our partnership with the BBC is great news for fans, for our clubs and for the SPFL.

"We look forward to working with our partners at BBC Scotland to showcase the very best cinch Premiership action on Sportscene, as well as delivering all the drama of the cinch Championship.

"Alongside the excellent coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and via the BBC website and apps, fans of the cinch SPFL across the UK will be able to access all the action throughout the season, wherever they are."

The SPFL have also extended their deal with overseas TV rights agency, Infront, until 2029. The league says this deal includes a buyout agreement from summer 2025.