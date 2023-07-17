Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

George Williams made 34 appearances last season and has also played for MK Dons and Bristol Rovers

Mansfield Town have signed full-back George Williams on a one-year contract following his release by League One club Cambridge United.

Williams, 30, can also play in central defence and his deal with the Stags has an option for a further 12 months.

He helped Barnsley win promotion from League One in 2016 after being signed from non-league Worcester.

"We're very pleased to get the final defensive piece in place," said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

"He's got good experience and has spent most of his career in League One.

"He's played with a number of our players before at his previous clubs, who gave us a good reference of his character."

The Stags start the new League Two campaign with a trip to Crewe on 5 August, having finished eight last season, missing out on the play-offs on goal difference.