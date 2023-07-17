Last updated on .From the section Irish

Levi Ives celebrates scoring one of his 17 goals for Cliftonville

Premiership champions Larne have signed full-back Levi Ives from Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old played for Torquay United before joining the Reds in 2015 and making 245 appearances for the Solitude club.

"Tiernan Lynch (Larne manager) told me five years ago what the club were going to do," Ives told the club website.

"And they've done it all, so I'm really looking forward to see what the future holds."

He added: "I'm looking forward to the full-time aspect of the move. Being in every day, the work you do off the field and on the field and helping you to stay injury free.

"I've played at Inver Park a few times now and it's always been impressive with the lights and how the fans play a bit part, so I'm looking forward to that too."

Ives is not eligible for Larne's Champions League qualifier second-leg tie against HJK Helsinki on Wednesday.

However, subject to the relevant clearances, he would be available for the second round of whichever European competition the Invermen go on to compete in.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Levi's calibre to the club," said Lynch.

"He has rightfully earned a reputation for being one of, if not the best players in his position in the country. He is tenacious, technically excellent and has a hunger to keep improving his game in a full-time environment.

"We have said all along players wouldn't be coming to Larne for the sake of it, we only strive to bring a player in if they have the potential to challenge the players we have and make us better.

"Levi very much falls into that category and it is a real coup that he was just as keen to come here as we were to bring him in."