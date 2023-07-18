Last updated on .From the section Football

Harry Kane is Tottenham's record goalscorer with 280 goals

Captain Harry Kane and James Maddison both played for Tottenham as they lost 3-2 to West Ham in Ange Postecoglou's first match in charge.

Kane is in the final 12 months of his Tottenham contract and is a transfer target for German side Bayern Munich.

But 29-year-old Kane played the first half of the match in Perth, Australia, while Maddison made his debut following his £40m move from Leicester.

Danny Ings, Divin Mubama and Gianluca Scamacca scored West Ham's goals.

Australian Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership in both his seasons at Celtic, also guiding the club to a domestic treble in 2022-23 before he became Spurs manager in June.

On Monday, he said he had a "good chat" with Kane, the record goalscorer for both Tottenham and England, and "spoke about the club and where we can improve".

Over the weekend, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness claimed an agreement over personal terms had been reached with Kane.

"If Kane keeps to his word then we'll get him, because Tottenham will have to buckle," Hoeness told German TV channel Sport1.

"Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe."

At the Optus Stadium, Tottenham fell 2-0 behind after only 23 minutes following headers from Ings and 18-year-old Mubama as Spurs failed to deal with crosses into the area.

Postecoglou changed his whole side at half-time, with Kane and Maddison among those taken off, and Tottenham scored twice in three minutes to make it 2-2 through Giovani Lo Celso's six-yard volley then Destiny Udogie's glancing header following Ivan Perisic's corner from the right.

But Scamacca scored the winner, racing through and finishing after Pablo Fornals' through pass.

"At times it looked good but we're still very much in the infancy of trying to establish the way we want to play," said Postecoglou, whose side lost despite having 30 attempts at goal.

"It's like I'm working with 30 new signings because they're all kind of new to me."

Maddison will face his old side Leicester in Spurs' next pre-season friendly in Thailand on 23 July.

Spurs will then play in Singapore against local side Lion City Sailors on 26 July after scheduled opponents Roma, managed by ex-Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, pulled out of their planned trip to Asia.

West Ham, who sold midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth a potential £105m on Saturday, have won both of their matches in Australia after they beat Perth Glory 6-2 on Saturday.