Sam Smith scored 14 goals for Cambridge United in 2022-23

Former Reading striker Sam Smith has returned to the club after his deal with fellow League One side Cambridge United expired.

The 25-year-old, who came through the Royals academy, left two years ago following a series of loan spells.

He made more than 50 appearances for the U's in all competitions last season and scored 14 goals - including a hat-trick against Burton Albion.

He scored seven times in their last nine league fixtures.

"Sam has all the attributes we are seeking in a new recruit," Reading's head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.

"[He is] young and hungry for success, full of energy, power and explosive pace, a proven goalscoring record at this level and his roots are Royal.

"I can't wait to see how, during two years at Cambridge, he has matured into the player he is now and what sort of a striker he can become in the next three years, in blue and white hoops."

Smith is Reading's second signing since their long standing transfer embargo was lifted on 13 July.

The Royals kick off their League One campaign - their first in the third tier in more than two decades - at home to Peterborough on Saturday, 5 August.