Teagan Micah played Champions League football with FC Rosengard

Liverpool have signed Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah.

The 25-year-old, who will compete in the Women's World Cup for the co-hosts, joins after two seasons in Sweden with FC Rosengard.

Micah becomes Liverpool's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of forwards Mia Enderby, Natasha Flint and defender Jenna Clark.

"It's Liverpool so it's massive and I'm just really excited for this next chapter in my career," said Micah.

"Having good chats with [manager] Matt Beard and [goalkeeper coach] Joe Potts, I got a really good vibe. It's such a good club with a lot of history to it.

"For me it was also about getting into the Women's Super League [WSL]. I know it's turning into the best league in the world.

"I can just see this club is going places, it's investing, so it was a lot of good factors coming together."