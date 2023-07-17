Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Brad Collins began his career at Chelsea's academy where he won the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup

Coventry City have signed goalkeeper Brad Collins from League One side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Collins, 26, made 117 Tykes appearances after joining from Chelsea in 2019.

He played 26 games last season but lost his place after injury and was not involved in Barnsley's play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

"Brad has great pedigree and excellent goalkeeping ability," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"His time with Barnsley plus his loan spells [with Burton and Forest Green] have given him good experience, while still being relatively young for a keeper."

Ben Wilson was Coventry's first-choice goalkeeper in 2022-23, playing 47 times in all competitions as the Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final.

