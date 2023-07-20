Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
FC Santa ColomaFC Santa Coloma2PenybontPenybont0

FC Santa Coloma 2-0 Penybont - Venables sent off as Euro dream ends in extra-time

Lewis Harling
Lewis Harling was among seven Penybont players shown cards

Penybont's debut European campaign was narrowly ended at the first hurdle with an extra-time defeat in Andorra.

Rhys Griffiths' side gave themselves a chance to progress having held hosts FC Santa Coloma goalless after 90 minutes.

It meant this Europa Conference League qualifier went to extra time following the 1-1 first-leg draw in Bridgend.

However Coloma strike twice to settle a bad-tempered tie at Estadi Comunal that saw 14 cards, including a late red for Bont's Chris Venables.

It was Venables' equaliser at the Brewery Field last week that had given Penybont hope of progressing.

Bont's players has even contributed £200 towards the cost of match tickets for their travelling fans on their first taste of playing in Europe.

Griffiths had made only one change from the first leg Dan Jeffries starting ahead of Lewis Clutton.

There were precious few chances from either side in stifling 30-degree heat in the Pyrenees though Mark Little went close with a header from Kane Owen's corner.

Mael Davies pulled off a last ditch clearance off the line to deny Santa Coloma the lead midway through the second half.

However the game burst into life in added time when Owen and Josh Yorwerth were among seven yellow cards, including the two for Venables, as tempers boiled over.

Ryan Reynolds, Little, Ashley Evans and Lewis Harling had all been booked during normal time that also saw a Coloma players carried off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Venables.

Ivan Ciaurriz netted on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead before Christian Novoa scored late past the 10-men to settle the tie.

Line-ups

FC Santa Coloma

  • 1Gómes
  • 15Rodríguez
  • 3Gómez
  • 11Virgili FernándezSubstituted forGarridoat 85'minutesBooked at 106mins
  • 5RebésSubstituted forNovoaat 90'minutesBooked at 119mins
  • 18LópezBooked at 111mins
  • 32MoureloSubstituted forPáezat 85'minutes
  • 22CrespoSubstituted forSan Nicolásat 55'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 6Toribio GutiérrezSubstituted forNiergaat 64'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 26Markovych
  • 30GilaSubstituted forRuizat 120+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Nierga
  • 12Ruiz
  • 19Garrido
  • 20San Nicolás
  • 21Páez
  • 24Novoa
  • 31Bejarano

Penybont

  • 23Harris
  • 6Davies
  • 2LittleBooked at 48mins
  • 5JefferiesSubstituted forBorgeat 65'minutes
  • 3OwenBooked at 93minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 95'minutes
  • 8HarlingSubstituted forBrownat 95'minutes
  • 9VenablesBooked at 113mins
  • 22ReffellSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
  • 4EvansBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 65'minutes
  • 20ReynoldsBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKircoughat 52'minutes
  • 14YorwerthBooked at 111mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pennock
  • 10Jones
  • 11Clutton
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Borge
  • 17Brown
  • 18Kircough
  • 21MacDonald
  • 25Krezolek
  • 26Griffiths
Referee:
Roman Jitari

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Santa Coloma. Eric Ruiz replaces Eloy Gila.

  4. Booking

    Moisés San Nicolás (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Cristian Novoa (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0. Cristian Novoa (FC Santa Coloma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Chris Venables (Penybont) for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Josh Yorwerth (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Miguel López (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Booking

    Iván Garrido (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0.

  12. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0. Iván Garrido (FC Santa Coloma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Penybont. Jonathan Brown replaces Lewis Harling.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Penybont. Daniel Griffiths replaces Kane Owen.

  16. Booking

    Kane Owen (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    First Half Extra Time begins FC Santa Coloma 0, Penybont 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Santa Coloma. Cristian Novoa replaces Marc Rebés.

  19. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Santa Coloma 0, Penybont 0.

  20. Booking

    Chris Venables (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

