Match ends, FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0.
Penybont's debut European campaign was narrowly ended at the first hurdle with an extra-time defeat in Andorra.
Rhys Griffiths' side gave themselves a chance to progress having held hosts FC Santa Coloma goalless after 90 minutes.
It meant this Europa Conference League qualifier went to extra time following the 1-1 first-leg draw in Bridgend.
However Coloma strike twice to settle a bad-tempered tie at Estadi Comunal that saw 14 cards, including a late red for Bont's Chris Venables.
It was Venables' equaliser at the Brewery Field last week that had given Penybont hope of progressing.
Bont's players has even contributed £200 towards the cost of match tickets for their travelling fans on their first taste of playing in Europe.
Griffiths had made only one change from the first leg Dan Jeffries starting ahead of Lewis Clutton.
There were precious few chances from either side in stifling 30-degree heat in the Pyrenees though Mark Little went close with a header from Kane Owen's corner.
Mael Davies pulled off a last ditch clearance off the line to deny Santa Coloma the lead midway through the second half.
However the game burst into life in added time when Owen and Josh Yorwerth were among seven yellow cards, including the two for Venables, as tempers boiled over.
Ryan Reynolds, Little, Ashley Evans and Lewis Harling had all been booked during normal time that also saw a Coloma players carried off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Venables.
Ivan Ciaurriz netted on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead before Christian Novoa scored late past the 10-men to settle the tie.
Line-ups
FC Santa Coloma
- 1Gómes
- 15Rodríguez
- 3Gómez
- 11Virgili FernándezSubstituted forGarridoat 85'minutesBooked at 106mins
- 5RebésSubstituted forNovoaat 90'minutesBooked at 119mins
- 18LópezBooked at 111mins
- 32MoureloSubstituted forPáezat 85'minutes
- 22CrespoSubstituted forSan Nicolásat 55'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 6Toribio GutiérrezSubstituted forNiergaat 64'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 26Markovych
- 30GilaSubstituted forRuizat 120+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Nierga
- 12Ruiz
- 19Garrido
- 20San Nicolás
- 21Páez
- 24Novoa
- 31Bejarano
Penybont
- 23Harris
- 6Davies
- 2LittleBooked at 48mins
- 5JefferiesSubstituted forBorgeat 65'minutes
- 3OwenBooked at 93minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 95'minutes
- 8HarlingSubstituted forBrownat 95'minutes
- 9VenablesBooked at 113mins
- 22ReffellSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
- 4EvansBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 65'minutes
- 20ReynoldsBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKircoughat 52'minutes
- 14YorwerthBooked at 111mins
Substitutes
- 1Pennock
- 10Jones
- 11Clutton
- 12Griffiths
- 16Borge
- 17Brown
- 18Kircough
- 21MacDonald
- 25Krezolek
- 26Griffiths
- Referee:
- Roman Jitari
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Santa Coloma. Eric Ruiz replaces Eloy Gila.
Booking
Moisés San Nicolás (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Cristian Novoa (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! FC Santa Coloma 2, Penybont 0. Cristian Novoa (FC Santa Coloma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Chris Venables (Penybont) for a bad foul.
Booking
Josh Yorwerth (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Miguel López (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Iván Garrido (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Santa Coloma 1, Penybont 0. Iván Garrido (FC Santa Coloma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Penybont. Jonathan Brown replaces Lewis Harling.
Substitution
Substitution, Penybont. Daniel Griffiths replaces Kane Owen.
Booking
Kane Owen (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
First Half Extra Time begins FC Santa Coloma 0, Penybont 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Santa Coloma. Cristian Novoa replaces Marc Rebés.
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Santa Coloma 0, Penybont 0.
Booking
Chris Venables (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.