Connah's Quay Nomads bowed out of the Europa Conference League as they lost 2-0 to Iceland's KA Akureyri in the second leg of their first qualifying round tie.
Daniel Hafsteinsson, who had scored in his side's 2-0 first leg victory, netted the opening goal early in the first half at Park Hall.
Elfar Adalsteinsson sealed a 4-0 aggregate win with 14 minutes left.
KA Akureyri will face Dundalk in the next round.
Nomads made a positive start and Jordan Davies' long throw into the penalty area was headed wide of the post by Kai Edwards.
KA Akureyri went ahead after 16 minutes with Hallgrímur Mar Steingrímsson's corner headed on by Jakob Snaer Arnason for Hafsteinsson to score at the far post.
Ásgeir Sigurgeirsson had a further opportunity for the Icelandic side before Nomads' Harry Franklin put a curling effort wide of the post.
Franklin made a strong run into the penalty area but his pass for Jack Kenny was intercepted and cleared while at the other end Bjarni Adalsteinsson's long range effort did not trouble Andy Firth.
The second half saw Callum Morris' effort by Kristijan Jajalo following a cross by Noah Edwards, who himself was denied by the Akureyri keeper.
But any Nomads hopes were finally extinguished when substitute Adalsteinsson's close range finish from a cross by Steingrímsson extended the visitors advantage.
Davies fired a speculative long range effort over the bar while substitute Michael Wilde had a goal disallowed after the veteran striker's foul on Jajalo as Nomads' European campaign came to an end.
Connah's Quay Nomads manager Neil Gibson said:
"Extremely disappointed. I don't feel in any way shape or form that over two legs it's a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.
"They probably had better quality in the final moments and when we did have opportunities we didn't take them and I thought we had a perfectly good goal ruled out as well.
"Things conspired against us tonight and it wasn't to be."
Line-ups
Connah's Quay Nomads
- 13Firth
- 31EdwardsBooked at 68mins
- 16NashBooked at 19mins
- 22PooleSubstituted forWilliamsat 84'minutes
- 12FranklinSubstituted forFernandes Mendesat 84'minutes
- 14Edwards
- 11Bratley
- 2DisneyBooked at 83mins
- 18KennySubstituted forWildeat 57'minutes
- 10Levi-Davies
- 8MorrisSubstituted forWilliamsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Roberts
- 4Harrington
- 5Horan
- 6Stratulis
- 7Fernandes Mendes
- 9Wilde
- 20Rushton
- 21Williams
- 23Hogan
- 28Williams
- 32Waters
- 37Lawlor
KA Akureyri
- 12Jajalo
- 2BaldvinssonBooked at 5mins
- 4Gómez MateoSubstituted forStefánssonat 45'minutes
- 30Hauksson
- 22SteingrímssonSubstituted forSævarssonat 88'minutes
- 7HafsteinssonSubstituted forStøleat 88'minutes
- 5Árnason
- 77Adalsteinsson
- 10Steingrímsson
- 11SigurgeirssonSubstituted forAdalsteinssonat 69'minutes
- 8PetersenSubstituted forÁrnasonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Thórhallsson
- 9Adalsteinsson
- 13Audunsson
- 14Stefánsson
- 26Støle
- 27Thórisson
- 29Árnason
- 37Willard
- 44Sævarsson
- Referee:
- Gustavo Correia
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 0, KA Akureyri 2.
Substitution
Substitution, KA Akureyri. Ingimar Støle replaces Daníel Hafsteinsson.
Substitution
Substitution, KA Akureyri. Valdimar Sævarsson replaces Hrannar Steingrímsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Josh Williams replaces Declan Poole.
Substitution
Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Aron Williams replaces Callum Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Paulo Mendes replaces Harry Franklin.
Booking
John Disney (Connah's Quay Nomads) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 0, KA Akureyri 2. Elfar Adalsteinsson (KA Akureyri) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, KA Akureyri. Elfar Adalsteinsson replaces Ásgeir Sigurgeirsson.
Booking
Kai Edwards (Connah's Quay Nomads) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Michael Wilde replaces Jack Kenny.
Substitution
Substitution, KA Akureyri. Jakob Árnason replaces Pætur Petersen.
Substitution
Substitution, KA Akureyri. Andri Stefánsson replaces Rodri.
Second Half
Second Half begins Connah's Quay Nomads 0, KA Akureyri 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 0, KA Akureyri 1.
Booking
Ben Nash (Connah's Quay Nomads) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 0, KA Akureyri 1. Daníel Hafsteinsson (KA Akureyri) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Birgir Baldvinsson (KA Akureyri) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.