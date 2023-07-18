The New Saints v BK Hacken

Goal! The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1. Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
The New SaintsThe New Saints0BK HäckenBK Häcken1
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-3-3
Goal! The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1. Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Jordan Williams (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Porto
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|7
|5
|12
|2
|Club Bruges
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|3
|B Leverkusen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|4
|Atl Madrid
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|2
|16
|18
|2
|Inter Milan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|3
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|7
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|24
|-19
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|RB Leipzig
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|9
|4
|12
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|4
|Celtic
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|15
|-11
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|2
|12
|14
|2
|B Dortmund
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|9
|3
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|4
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|12
|-11
|3