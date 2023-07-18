Close menu

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward signs new contract until 2028

From the section Man Utdcomments270

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and manager Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford has spent eight seasons as a Manchester United first-team player

England forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal to stay at Manchester United until 2028.

The 25-year-old had been in talks with United for a considerable period, with his previous contract due to expire in 2024.

The striker enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag last season, scoring 30 goals in 56 games.

Since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland, Rashford has hit 123 goals in 359 games for his boyhood club.

Rashford said: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Rashford is believed to have dismissed more lucrative offers from within the Premier League and abroad to stay at Old Trafford, committing through to 30 June 2028 and backing Ten Hag to deliver more success.

He said: "I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

Rashford was one of three England players to suffer racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

He had shoulder surgery in August 2021, saying he must "listen to his body", before struggling for form and scoring only five times during a campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad in June 2022 for four Nations League matches.

Rashford's form last season turned following the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in as many Premier League games after the restart.

He helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League and scored a goal in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

Red Devils football director John Murtough said Rashford has "epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player".

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven," Murtough said. "As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

"Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

273 comments

  • Comment posted by Yoshimi, today at 17:29

    Not sure what to make of Rashford. He can be brilliant for 3 months solid, then completely useless the next 3 months

    • Reply posted by kp, today at 17:33

      kp replied:
      Useless for 3 years

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 17:29

    Been a great player for the club and a great campaigner against child poverty off the field. Says it all.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:30

      Pope replied:
      He'll be rubbish this season!

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 17:46

    Even though I don’t like united Rashford is a fantastic role model who’s not forgotten his roots. He was great last season and I hope he keeps it up.

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 17:27

    Great striker, love to see him hit 30+ goals a season, just not against my club.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:32

      Pope replied:
      Not gunna happen broski. 5 goals max this season MARK MY WORDS

  • Comment posted by adamcurrie, today at 17:25

    I'm glad he's signed long term. ETH is getting the most out of Marcus, turning him into a serial winner.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      About to turn serial loser..

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 17:31

    Man United did a thing and now here come the thousands of internet trolls to make fun of it with tired old repeated meme opinions even though they don't really even follow football they just like trolling for upvotes, what a world we live in! :)

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:36

      WilyOldFox replied:
      The BBC entice it. Deliberately to draw traffic in, shows how bad finance has got at the beeb.

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 17:27

    Didn’t rate him before this season but he’s shown what he is capable of, I’m glad he is staying and hopefully there is a lot more to come.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:29

      Pope replied:
      Don't rate him full stop. He's RUBBISH

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 17:30

    .maybe with the extra money he'll get some coaching on how to park your car properly.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 18:24

      Name replied:
      What are they feeding the players at Utd? So many players get fat there - Rooney, Luke Shaw, Sancho, now looking like Rashford has piled on a few pounds too. They're professional footballers, being overweight is not acceptable

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 17:44

    Does that include lunch?

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 17:56

    Marcus Rashford peaked when he was eighteen. Been rubbish ever since, and will continue to be rubbish 'till he retires from playing football. Probably another 10 years of him been rubbish. May play well in the month of February.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:24

    Marvellous news for Manchester United that Rashford has committed himself to United long term. Another important player for ten Hag that is happy and will deliver for the ambitions of United. ten Hag clearly has serious intent with his recent signing and the squad is getting stronger.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      3 goals season coming RIGHT UP!!!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:43

    I thought he said he wouldn’t sign a new contract until he knew who the new owners were?

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 17:50

      Anon replied:
      maybe they told him they were the Glazers and he didn't twig

  • Comment posted by You, today at 18:22

    Rashford should donate 90% of his contract to school dinners. He's only 10% as good as he thinks he is.

    • Reply posted by cheaty city bang bang, today at 18:25

      cheaty city bang bang replied:
      Why don't you do the same? Eh?

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 18:16

    Truly awful signing - would a title chasing club in any of the big leagues want him? Of course not. Garnacho is already better in terms of beating a man, crossing And scoring - this will demotivate him.

    Half a good season in the past 3 - He should have been sold

    • Reply posted by HARRYBOY57, today at 18:25

      HARRYBOY57 replied:
      You a United fan? No, thought not. More than happy that he's signed this contract.

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 18:15

    Lad needs to work on his close control, timing of runs into the box and headers

    • Reply posted by You, today at 18:25

      You replied:
      And finishing. Oh so everything. Most overrated player in history

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 18:11

    Any one care, except for deluded Man U fans?

    • Reply posted by cheaty city bang bang, today at 18:13

      cheaty city bang bang replied:
      You obviously or you wouldn't comment

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 18:25

    Would have been nice to hear more detail about the more lucrative offers mentioned or who was interested, but luckily I can read an article about online racist abuse of England players three years ago, which seems much more relevant.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 18:27

    He really needs to concentrate on his football, especially as a goal scorer to justify his weekly wage

    • Reply posted by HARRYBOY57, today at 18:28

      HARRYBOY57 replied:
      What he earns is not relevant. Is it your money?

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 18:28

    Try one article on newly promoted clubs please. If you try you may still produce an article without ManU

    • Reply posted by thelastofthefew, today at 18:31

      thelastofthefew replied:
      Well said....Looking forward to Luton,,,,proper old school...and why not...:)

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 17:47

    The season before last Rashford was very poor and looked unhappy and uninterested. Ten Hag has helped him find some decent form and he weighed in with lots of goals last season. It’s a big contract but what would it cost to replace him in today’s market?

