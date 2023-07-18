Close menu

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward signs new contract until 2028

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and manager Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford has spent eight seasons as a Manchester United first-team player

England forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal to stay at Manchester United until 2028.

The 25-year-old had been in talks with United for a considerable period, with his previous contract due to expire in 2024.

The striker enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag last season, scoring 30 goals in 56 games.

Since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland, Rashford has hit 123 goals in 359 games for his boyhood club.

Rashford said: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Rashford is believed to have dismissed more lucrative offers from within the Premier League and abroad to stay at Old Trafford, committing through to 30 June 2028 and backing Ten Hag to deliver more success.

He said: "I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

Rashford was one of three England players to suffer racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

He had shoulder surgery in August 2021, saying he must "listen to his body", before struggling for form and scoring only five times during a campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad in June 2022 for four Nations League matches.

Rashford's form last season turned following the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in as many Premier League games after the restart.

He helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League and scored a goal in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

Red Devils football director John Murtough said Rashford has "epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player".

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven," Murtough said. "As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

"Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 17:29

    Been a great player for the club and a great campaigner against child poverty off the field. Says it all.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:30

      Pope replied:
      He'll be rubbish this season!

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 17:27

    Great striker, love to see him hit 30+ goals a season, just not against my club.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:32

      Pope replied:
      Not gunna happen broski. 5 goals max this season MARK MY WORDS

  • Comment posted by adamcurrie, today at 17:25

    I'm glad he's signed long term. ETH is getting the most out of Marcus, turning him into a serial winner.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      About to turn serial loser..

  • Comment posted by Yoshimi, today at 17:29

    Not sure what to make of Rashford. He can be brilliant for 3 months solid, then completely useless the next 3 months

    • Reply posted by kp, today at 17:33

      kp replied:
      Useless for 3 years

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 17:27

    Didn’t rate him before this season but he’s shown what he is capable of, I’m glad he is staying and hopefully there is a lot more to come.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:29

      Pope replied:
      Don't rate him full stop. He's RUBBISH

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 17:46

    Even though I don’t like united Rashford is a fantastic role model who’s not forgotten his roots. He was great last season and I hope he keeps it up.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 18:01

      SuperDuper replied:
      He dodges taxes, yet expects others to pay for kids meals. Sounds like a Tory to me

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 17:31

    Man United did a thing and now here come the thousands of internet trolls to make fun of it with tired old repeated meme opinions even though they don't really even follow football they just like trolling for upvotes, what a world we live in! :)

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:36

      WilyOldFox replied:
      The BBC entice it. Deliberately to draw traffic in, shows how bad finance has got at the beeb.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:24

    Marvellous news for Manchester United that Rashford has committed himself to United long term. Another important player for ten Hag that is happy and will deliver for the ambitions of United. ten Hag clearly has serious intent with his recent signing and the squad is getting stronger.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      3 goals season coming RIGHT UP!!!

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 17:46

    And what on earth is his salary now?????
    And he's the same person that tells the rest of us that we should be giving more to those on the bread line!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:59

      SuperDuper replied:
      His numbers to wages just don’t add up. Just like his tax contributions

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 17:30

    Feed the Rashford and he will score and feed the masses.

    • Reply posted by StanislavPetrov, today at 17:50

      StanislavPetrov replied:
      Long term contract? Causes players not to bother any more. Expect a downturn in Rashford's form next season.

  • Comment posted by CC, today at 17:34

    must. spit. Abu. bile. on. utd. thread. 🙄

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 17:47

    The season before last Rashford was very poor and looked unhappy and uninterested. Ten Hag has helped him find some decent form and he weighed in with lots of goals last season. It’s a big contract but what would it cost to replace him in today’s market?

  • Comment posted by rjcdc, today at 17:27

    Great player, but not yet reached his true potential IMO. Hopefully next season when he links up with, er, (insert name).

    Bring back Phil Jones.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:31

      Pope replied:
      Rather have Jones up front than this Muppet

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 17:30

    .maybe with the extra money he'll get some coaching on how to park your car properly.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 17:44

    Does that include lunch?

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 17:37

    Forget this, can we talk about Jonny Evans rejoining them? I know it's short term but still took me by surprise when I saw it.

    • Reply posted by andrewbowen, today at 17:42

      andrewbowen replied:
      He's only training with them. He's not got a contract

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 17:39

    1st step cut out / step down some of your under performing guys
    2nd keep your better players
    3 now sign top class (Onana)
    Going in right direction
    Come on. Let’s get back to some of those classic arsenal Man U fights for the top.
    Happy days

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:42

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Finally a sensible comment. Goosebumps last season when Arsenal and MU were playing. It's not Wenger and Fergie, but it's definitely got the "new Arsenal vs MU" vibe.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 17:22

    Never mind that , let's all get a laugh at Johnny Evans returning. Oh dear man u , oh dear .

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 17:28

      Beans replied:
      The comedy club keep on giving mate 🤣

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:43

    I thought he said he wouldn’t sign a new contract until he knew who the new owners were?

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 17:50

      Anon replied:
      maybe they told him they were the Glazers and he didn't twig

  • Comment posted by Shrek2, today at 17:52

    Wonder if he will be given the captains armband next season?

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:57

      Jimmy replied:
      Captain of rubbish, may well do.

