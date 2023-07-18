Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has spent eight seasons as a Manchester United first-team player

England forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal to stay at Manchester United until 2028.

The 25-year-old had been in talks with United for a considerable period, with his previous contract due to expire in 2024.

The striker enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag last season, scoring 30 goals in 56 games.

Since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland, Rashford has hit 123 goals in 359 games for his boyhood club.

Rashford said: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Rashford is believed to have dismissed more lucrative offers from within the Premier League and abroad to stay at Old Trafford, committing through to 30 June 2028 and backing Ten Hag to deliver more success.

He said: "I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

Rashford was one of three England players to suffer racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

He had shoulder surgery in August 2021, saying he must "listen to his body", before struggling for form and scoring only five times during a campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad in June 2022 for four Nations League matches.

Rashford's form last season turned following the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in as many Premier League games after the restart.

He helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League and scored a goal in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

Red Devils football director John Murtough said Rashford has "epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player".

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven," Murtough said. "As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

"Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world."