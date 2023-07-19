Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu was relegated with Spezia last season, his second Italian club after Venezia

Leeds United have signed Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Premier League side Chelsea on a four-year deal for a reported £7m fee plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old defender played just 12 games for the Blues following his move from Exeter City in July 2017.

Ampadu had loan spells with Sheffield United and German side RB Leipzig, and spent the past two seasons in Italy with Venezia and Spezia respectively.

He becomes Leeds' first summer signing under new boss Daniel Farke.

With defenders Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all departing on loan for the season following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, Ampadu's arrival gives boss Farke a new option at the back - though he can also play in a holding midfield role.

Although much of his Chelsea career has been spent away from Stamford Bridge, Ampadu was involved in pre-season training with the Blues this summer.

The centre-half played 13 games for Exeter, who have earned £1.6m from his initial sale and are to receive 20% of the profit made by Chelsea as part of their tribunal agreement.

Ampadu - the son of former Arsenal, Swansea and Exeter player Kwame Ampadu - has 44 caps for the Wales national team, playing in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

