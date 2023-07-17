Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Scott will be commentating at the Women's World Cup

Former England defender Alex Scott says she will use "her platform and her voice" to spread awareness of domestic violence after becoming an ambassador for the Refuge charity.

The domestic abuse charity has been working closely with Scott, 38, since the release of her autobiography.

The BBC presenter has spoken about her father's violent behaviour towards her and her mother during her childhood.

"I want to ensure women know what support is available," said Scott.

"I have learned so much more about the scale of domestic abuse in society and the impact sharing your experience can have on fellow survivors.

"As an ambassador, I want to use my platform and voice to spread awareness of domestic abuse."

Scott's father, Tony, denied the book's details in an interview with the Daily Mail, external-link saying: "I have no idea why she's saying all this stuff."

Following her father's denial, Scott told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour: "I almost feel angry at myself that I'm allowing him to hurt me again by those claims of lying."

If you're affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.

If you feel you are in immediate danger, call the police on 999. If you can't speak, press 55 when prompted to let them know you need urgent help.

Online webchats and text services are also available.