International friendly: Finland v Scotland Venue: Tampere Stadium, Tampere Date: Tuesday, 18 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland will be out for "payback" in Tuesday's friendly against Finland in Tampere, says striker Martha Thomas.

Thomas was part of the Scotland side beaten home and away by Finland in 2020, which put paid to European Championship qualifying hopes.

The home defeat was Shelley Kerr's last as head coach, and heralded a new era under current boss Pedro Martinez Losa.

"We're looking forward to putting things right," Thomas told BBC Scotland.

"We've got some history with Finland. Those were tough games that we came across in the Euro campaign a few years ago and I know that not qualifying for that campaign was really hard to take for us.

"We were so close to getting over the line and it just didn't happen for us and the ball fell for them in ways that wouldn't happen most of the time.

"So we feel unlucky, but we also feel like we've got a chance to put it right and we're in a better place now than we were then."

Scotland are unbeaten in five matches - winning their past three - with the Finland test their last friendly before autumn's Nations League campaign against England, Netherlands and Belgium.

Manchester United's Thomas, who marked her 25th cap for Scotland with a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at Dens Park, says a win away to Finland would be "big".

The 27-year-old said: "It's a summer friendly when we haven't been playing. I think a lot of the Finnish players - if they're playing in Scandinavian leagues - maybe they've been playing.

"So I think it'll be tough, but we're looking forward to the challenge and we're looking forward to putting things right and continuing our winning streak."

Scotland 'in a good place'

With eight goals scored and none conceded in recent wins over Australia, Costa Rica and Northern Ireland, manager Martinez Losa says his side are getting closer to the standard he wants before the competitive games begin again.

He said: "I'd say the players are responding fantastically. The atmosphere is good, and we are in a good position now.

"Against Northern Ireland we scored three and we want to have that character, that ruthlessness, it needs to be a character of a winning team that we want to build with this group."

The Spaniard says that although he was not part of the Scotland set-up when they suffered those defeats to Finland, he knows a win would mean a lot to his players.

"There is no doubt there is a feeling in the team," said the 47-year-old, who is just short of his second anniversary in charge.

"I'm aware, I'm part of the story of this team too, and I know the players have that feeling previously and it's something we will try to use as motivation for the team."