Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Naomi McLaughlin was on target for Sion Swifts at Inver Park

Sion Swifts beat Larne 5-1 to move level with second-placed Cliftonville in the Women's Premiership.

Tara O'Connor-Farren and Naomi McLaughlin both netted twice for Sion at Inver Park.

Zoe McGlynn was also on target while Hollie Johnston netted the only goal for seventh-placed Larne.

The Swifts are behind champions Cliftonville on goal difference ahead of facing the Reds in the Women's Premiership League Cup final.

It was the first Women's Premiership match since 28 June, with three games to come in the next week.

Ballymena United host Crusaders on Wednesday before Linfield take on Cliftonville and Mid Ulster face Lisburn on Friday.