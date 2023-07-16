Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Harry Maguire says he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag.

The England centre-back was appointed United skipper by Ten Hag's predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020.

Maguire says he is "extremely disappointed" but will "continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt".

The 30-year-old made eight starts in the Premier League last season and is linked with a move to West Ham.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain," Maguire posted on Twitter.

"He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I'm personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

"I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I've been wearing the armband.

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

"I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success."

