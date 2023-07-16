Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Lennon Miller scored as Motherwell beat Elgin City in the Viaplay Cup

Motherwell's win at Elgin City shows there is a "definite platform" for young players to progress at Fir Park, under-18s coach Richard Foster says.

Scorer Lennon Miller, fellow 16-year-old Luca Ross and Ewan Wilson, 18, started with 17-year-old Mark Ferrie coming off the bench.

Jon Obika also netted for Stuart Kettlewell's side in the Viaplay Cup.

"The manager pitched in four teenagers. These guys have earned their right to be there," Foster told BBC Sportsound.

"Lennon and Luca and Ewan have come back really well from pre-season, as has Mark.

"I take a Lennon Miller, a Luca Ross and I say to the rest of the guys, 'there is a pathway there'. There is a definite platform for these youngsters to get themselves into the first team and yesterday's proof that if you play well enough and you have the right attitude then the manager's not afraid to put you in."

Miller is the son of former Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian forward Lee, who played with Foster.

"Lennon is quality - a very, very good player," Foster added on BBC Radio Scotland. "His Dad has been through it. It will help him.

"Lennon is, I don't want to heap too much praise on him, probably the best I've seen at his age."