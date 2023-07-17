Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning says the club is still looking to sign more players before the start of the League One season.

The U's have already added six new recruits to their ranks this summer, but more could be on the way Manning has indicated.

"I think we have two or three more signings to do," the 37-year-old told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Hopefully they will be here in the next couple of weeks."

The six signings through the door at the Kassam Stadium so far this summer include a goalkeeper, two defenders, a midfielder and two strikers.

Manning says they are not on the hunt for a tough tackling midfielder to play the role of enforcer.

"My focus at the moment is on the players that we have in the building," he added.

"I'm trying to make sure day-to-day that we are running a strong pre-season that covers the physical and mental aspects of the entire game.

"I have a great staff here who allow me to jump out if I have to join an important recruitment meeting."

'I don't like wasting people's time'

The ex-MK Dons head coach, who is entering his first full season in charge of Oxford, says whilst they are keeping their eyes peeled for more potential signings, they have a player on trial.

"We have just the one player on trial and training with us to assess his suitability," he added.

"We were approached and asked if we would be willing to look at somebody, so we followed it up, and bringing them in isn't something we wouldn't rule out.

"But it can't be at the expense of a player we already have at the club.

"I don't like wasting people's time, so we are honest with them, and if we know there is no potential for them to be signed we wouldn't have them at the ground on trial."

Oxford opened their pre-season with a 3-1 over Southampton 'B' team in a match that was played behind closed doors.

More players will get a run out on Tuesday when the U's host two teams, including National League side Eastleigh, at home for a pair of friendlies.

"I aim to get most of the squad 45 or 60 minutes," Manning said.

"We will mix the group up for our double header games on Tuesday so everyone has the opportunity to fight for a spot on the team before our first game of the season."