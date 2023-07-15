Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Klaidi Lolos spent time in the academies of Olympiakos and Crystal Palace

Crawley have signed forward Klaidi Lolos on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old former Greece Under-19 international spent last season in National League South with Oxford City.

The ex-Plymouth and Torquay man scored 16 goals in all competitions as the Hoops won promotion to the National League.

"He is a very exciting player that can play up front or just behind in the number 10 role," boss Scott Lindsey told the club website. external-link

