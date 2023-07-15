Kaidi Lolos: Crawley Town sign forward on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley have signed forward Klaidi Lolos on a two-year contract.
The 21-year-old former Greece Under-19 international spent last season in National League South with Oxford City.
The ex-Plymouth and Torquay man scored 16 goals in all competitions as the Hoops won promotion to the National League.
"He is a very exciting player that can play up front or just behind in the number 10 role," boss Scott Lindsey told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.