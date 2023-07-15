Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Kofi Balmer (left) playing for Northern Ireland Under-21s against Spain in a European Championships qualifier

Port Vale have signed Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer on a season-long loan.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 captain is a centre-back who can also play at full-back or wing-back.

Balmer joined Palace from Larne in 2021 after coming through the youth ranks at Ballymena United.

He played for Larne in the Europa Conference League in 2021-22 and helped them to the County Antrim Shield in the same season.

Balmer worked under Vale manager Andy Crosby when he was assistant to Northern Ireland U21s coach Ian Baraclough, and has since been called into the senior national squad.

Crosby said: "He is the type of player that will fit in well with what we're building on and off the field here at Vale Park and will provide good competition in defence.

"He has played more than 100 senior games in his career and has further developed his game at Premier League first-team level, gaining invaluable experience training and learning from elite-level players at Crystal Palace.

"Kofi has experienced playing international football with Northern Ireland and will be looking to regain his place in the senior squad.

"He has got the drive to succeed and is a natural leader, even at a young age. He will also have the support network around him to help him grow during his time here."

