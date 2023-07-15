Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson (left) has been linked with Napoli

Lewis Ferguson has extended his contract with Bologna until June 2027 amid speculation linking the Scotland midfielder with other Serie A clubs.

The 23-year-old, who has six caps for his country, moved from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee last summer on an initial four-year deal.

He has played 33 times, 28 of them starts, for the side who finished ninth in Italy's top flight last season.

Bologna say his new deal has "an option for a further one-year extension".

Ferguson's seven goals in his first season in Italy - the highest tally by a Scot in a single campaign there since Denis Law - included one in each of his final three league matches.

It led to media reports linking him with AC Milan, Juventus and champions Napoli this summer.