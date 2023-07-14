Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Gangwon say the transfer of South Korea Under-23 midfielder Yang Hyun-jun to Celtic "has been confirmed".

The South Korean club have announced the departure of the 21-year-old on their Instagram account.

Hyun-jun has played 69 times for K-League club since coming through their youth ranks.

He has played in all but one of their 22 league games this season, 19 of them starts, for the side sitting second bottom of the table.

Celtic have yet to confirm what would be their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Forward Mario Tilio has arrived from Melbourne City, Odin Thiago Holm has been secured from Valerenga, while Celtic have made fellow midfielder Tomoki Iwata a permanent signing after his loan from Yokohama F Marinos.