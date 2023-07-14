Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018

Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for a training camp in Germany following a £40m bid for the midfielder from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but he is travelling to Germany.

The Reds received the offer for Brazil international Fabinho on Friday night.

A decision between the club and player was then taken to remove the 29-year-old from the touring party.

Fabinho has been at Liverpool since July 2018 after the Reds signed him from Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

He has since helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

There are reports Henderson is a target for Al-Ettifaq, who recently appointed former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

Liverpool have not set an asking price for the 33-year-old but the £10m offer being speculated about falls well below the club's valuation for a player with two years left on his contract and who has been an integral part of their side.

