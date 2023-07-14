Close menu

Fabinho: Liverpool receive £40m offer for midfielder from Al-Ittihad

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Brazil midfielder Fabinho
Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018

Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for a training camp in Germany following a £40m bid for the midfielder from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but he is travelling to Germany.

The Reds received the offer for Brazil international Fabinho on Friday night.

A decision between the club and player was then taken to remove the 29-year-old from the touring party.

Fabinho has been at Liverpool since July 2018 after the Reds signed him from Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

He has since helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

There are reports Henderson is a target for Al-Ettifaq, who recently appointed former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

Liverpool have not set an asking price for the 33-year-old but the £10m offer being speculated about falls well below the club's valuation for a player with two years left on his contract and who has been an integral part of their side.

More to follow.

