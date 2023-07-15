Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Karlan Grant is a former England Under-19s international

Cardiff City are set to sign striker Karlan Grant on a season-long loan from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old had been close to joining Swansea City during this year's January transfer window.

But that move fell through late on as West Brom could not find a replacement.

Cardiff cannot pay transfer fees for players because of an EFL embargo, but expect confirmation of Aaron Ramsey's arrival from Nice soon.

Grant has scored 24 goals in 101 appearances for West Brom, including five in 35 games in all competitions last season.

The former Charlton player joined the Baggies from Huddersfield Town in a £15m move in October 2020.

New Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has already completed moves for former Reading striker Yakou Meite, Canada striker Ike Ugbo and Greece centre-back Dimitrios Goutas.