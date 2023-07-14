Close menu

Wales striker Hannah Cain signs new Leicester City deal

Hannah Cain takes on Northern Ireland for Wales
Hannah Cain played for England age-grade teams before switching allegiance to Wales

Wales striker Hannah Cain has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Women's Super League side Leicester City.

The 24-year-old former Everton and Sheffield United player says Leicester "feels like home".

Cain added: "It was an easy decision. I have a lot of thoughts and feelings towards the club - I have such an attachment here.

"We've been on a journey and I'm excited for what's to come next."

Cain, part of a Leicester side who finished 10th in the 2022-23 Women's Super League, added: "We've gone through some tough times, but we've got such a strong core here that have experienced the highs and lows.

"It's been difficult to get to this point, but we know how to fight and for me that's a strong value that I can relate with."

Cain switched allegiance from England to Wales in September 2021.

She suffered a knee injury playing for Wales in a friendly match two months later and was ruled out for the remainder of that season.

She felt "very low" during a difficult recovery period, but returned to full fitness for club and country.

