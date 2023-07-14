Dipo Akinyemi: York City sign Ayr United striker for undisclosed fee
York City have signed Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old scored 24 goals in 46 games for the Scottish Championship side last season.
The Minstermen have not revealed the length of contract the former Dulwich Hamlet and Welling man has signed.
"I spoke to [head of recruitment] Dave Stockdale and there's a lot of ambition in the club at the moment," Akinyemi told the club website.