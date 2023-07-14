Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Owen Goodman made his debut for England Under-20s in March

Colchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is an England Under-20 international.

He has been with the Premier League side since under-13s level and was named on the bench for the Eagles four times last season.

Goodman could make his senior debut in the U's League Two season-opener at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, 5 August.

