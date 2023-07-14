Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Ryan Trevitt played for Brentford in their pre-season friendly against Boreham Wood on Wednesday

Exeter City have signed Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt on a season-long loan deal.

Trevitt, 20, joined the Bees from non-league Leatherhead in 2020 and has made two appearances for the first team.

"Ryan is someone I've been looking at since January," boss Gary Caldwell told the club website. external-link

"He is an old school midfielder who can do everything. He can control in the deeper positions but can also arrive in the box to score and assist."

