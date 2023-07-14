Last updated on .From the section Preston

Will Keane scored 12 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Wigan Athletic last season

Preston North End have signed Will Keane from League One side Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal.

The Republic of Ireland international returns after a loan spell in 2015 and joins for an undisclosed fee.

Keane scored 39 goals for the Latics over the past two seasons, including 12 during the course of last term.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe told the club's official website: external-link "Will's a seasoned pro who's scored plenty of goals during the past few seasons."

He continued: "It's something we're missing at the moment so when we knew he was available we made sure we beat off competition from at least four Championship clubs who were also in for him.

"As far as I'm concerned he knows where the back of the net is and he's a different type of striker too, who can link up, get in behind, and score headed goals."

Keane added: "It's been an enjoyable two years at Wigan but it felt like the right time to move forward and I think this is the perfect place for me to kick on.

