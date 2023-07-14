Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Callum Doyle made 46 appearances for Coventry City last season and helped them reach the Championship play-off final

Leicester City have signed defender Callum Doyle on a season-long loan deal from Premier League title holders Manchester City.

The 19-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Coventry, where he made 46 appearances.

During the previous season he played 44 times for Sunderland as they were promoted back to the Championship.

England under-20 international Doyle worked under Leicester manage Enzo Maresca in the youth ranks at City.

The centre back came through the academy system at City and has also won 14 caps for England Under-19s.

Doyle said: external-link "It's great to come to work in a place like this. I've worked with Enzo before and won the Under-23s Premier League title with him. He improved me a lot so it's good to work with him again.

"What's on everyone's mind right now is obviously to get the club back where it belongs. This season, with the squad that we have, I think we'll do really well."

