Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United's 117-year history is currently under threat

Troubled Southend United have cancelled their friendly against Billericay Town on Saturday - the same day supporters' groups plan to hold a protest against owner Ron Martin.

The club blamed "injuries to contracted players" for the postponement.

Meanwhile, supporters' groups have announced plans to organise a "sensible and lawful protest".

Southend were given until 23 August to pay a £275,000 tax bill, or find a new buyer, by the High Court on Wednesday.

That amounts to a 42-day extension on the club's latest winding-up petition from HMRC.

Martin told the court the extra six weeks were needed for the new owners to go through the necessary checks with the English Football League and Football Association.

He added that, despite the long-standing unrest from fans, the process to sell the club "cannot be accelerated" and he remains committed to getting a sale finalised as soon as possible.

'Martin must pay his debts and leave'

The Shrimpers Trust, who have accused Martin of "playing chicken" with Southend's future, issued a statement on behalf of all the club's supporters groups, calling for them to take "immediate and direct action" and voice their concerns.

The protest is planned for the corner of Essex Way, Vicarage Hill and Benfleet Road in the town on Saturday, starting at 10:00 BST.

"Bring your placards, signs, posters and leaflets and make your feelings clear, but a zero-tolerance policy on alcohol will be in effect," the statement said.

"The damage that Ron Martin has done to our beloved football club is unforgiveable, and he must pay his debts and leave now."