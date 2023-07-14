Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Luke Daniels joined Middlesbrough in 2021 after spending four years with Brentford

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper Luke Daniels following his release by Middlesbrough.

The 35-year-old made 12 appearances during a two-year spell with Boro, with all his outings for the Championship side coming in the 2021-22 campaign.

"Luke is a great addition to our squad," Rovers director of football Allan Steele told the club website.

"I've seen how he can motivate, inspire and lead a group, as well as perform at a high level in the Championship."

A former Manchester United trainee, Daniels has previously had stints at West Bromwich Albion, Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale, Bristol Rovers, Southend United, Scunthorpe United and Brentford.

