Andy King has made a total of 46 appearances for Bristol City, scoring one goal

Former Wales midfielder Andy King has signed a new one-year contract with Championship club Bristol City.

The 34-year-old, who won the last of his 50 international caps in November 2018, featured 31 times for the Robins in all competitions last season.

The former Leicester City man moved to Ashton Gate in July 2021 following a spell with Belgian club OH Leuven.