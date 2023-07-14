Deji Sotona: Doncaster Rovers sign forward on two-year deal
Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Deji Sotona on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old Irishman was a free agent after a spell with Burnley's Under-21 side in the second half of last season.
The former Manchester United academy man started the campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock from Nice.
"He has real pace, he's very direct and he wants to get at people," boss Grant McCann told the club website.
