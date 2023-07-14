Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Deji Sotona left Manchester United in September 2020 to join French side Nice

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Deji Sotona on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old Irishman was a free agent after a spell with Burnley's Under-21 side in the second half of last season.

The former Manchester United academy man started the campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock from Nice.

"He has real pace, he's very direct and he wants to get at people," boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.