Pablo Hernandez left Leeds at the end of the 2020-21 season to return to Spain

Former Swansea and Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez has announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old, who won four caps for Spain, ended his career with hometown club Castellon.

He moved to Swansea from Valencia in August 2012 and was part of the Swans side that won the League Cup in 2013.

After a spell with Al Arabi in Qatar he joined up with boss Garry Monk at Leeds in 2016 and went on to score 36 goals in 175 appearances for the Whites.

Nicknamed 'El Mago' he was a fans' favourite at Elland Road and a major part of the side that won promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

"After thinking about it and evaluating it for a long time, I think the time has come to say goodbye, but it's not a goodbye to football, it's just a goodbye to the pitch, a goodbye to putting on my boots to train every day or play every weekend," Hernandez posted on his Instagram.