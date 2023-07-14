Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Rasmus Kristensen (right) was unable to help Leeds stay in the Premier League last season

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has joined Roma on a season-long loan.

Leeds paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 26-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year contract last summer.

The Denmark full-back went on to score three goals in 30 games as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

Kristensen, who has made 15 international appearances for Denmark, has followed Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente in making a loan move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Llorente initially joined Roma on loan in January but has returned to the Italian side for the 2023-24 season.

Kristensen is the latest player to leave Leeds after their return to the Championship, with Spain striker Rodrigo completing a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan on Thursday.

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Germany defender Robin Koch have also left on season-long loans, to Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Leeds announced former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager on a four-year deal last week.