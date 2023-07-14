Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have tabled a fresh offer to land Feyenoord striker Danilo after the Dutch club rejected their first bid of £4.5m as they look for something closer to £6.5m for the 24-year-old. (1908.nl) external-link

Nottingham Forest are lining up a shock move for 30-year-old Rangers and Croatia left-back Borna Barisic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Antonio Colak is edging closer to an exit from Rangers as the 29-year-old Croatia striker touched down in Parma to complete his switch to the club in Serie B. (Daily Record) external-link

Nottingham Forest centre-half Jonathan Panzo's proposed move to Rangers this summer is still being worked on by both clubs but has not advanced much further this week with the Glasgow club told it would need a £2.5m bid to land the 22-year-old Englishman. (Football Scotland) external-link

Bayern Munich could be set to offer midfielder Malik Tillman a new contract after the German club decided against allowing the 21-year-old to join Rangers permanently after last season's loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are closing on a Korean double deal with Gangwon finally giving the green light to a £2.1m transfer for attacker Yang Hyeon-jun and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu set to follow from Busan I-Park. (Sports Chosun) external-link

Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is among a number of options being considered by Celtic, who are in the market for someone to challenge Joe Hart for the first-team jersey, but Villarreal and Fenerbahce are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brazilian winger Tete says he is in no rush to decide his next destination as his agent continues to negotiate a departure from Shakhtar Donetsk and with the 23-year-old linked with Celtic having previously worked under manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry is a target for Hamburg in Germany's second tier with the 28-year-old's future at Ronny Deila's side Club Brugge looking bleak. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham United are waiting to complete Declan Rice's transfer to Arsenal before moving for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, but the 26-year-old exit from Old Trafford may be delayed by manager Erik ten Hag's desire to sign a goalkeeper and striker before firming up interest in Fiorentina playmaker Sofyan Amrabat. (The Independent) external-link

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both enquired about 27-year-old Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams. (Sky Sports) external-link

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong could be given an escape route from relegated Southampton with Italian club Torino interested in signing the 31-year-old. (Football Scotland) external-link

Trevor Carson has demanded a move from St Mirren after manager Stephen Robinson installed new signing Zach Hemming as number one ahead of the 35-year-old Northern Ireland goalkeeper. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is excited about the mystery forward he expects to sign next week. (The Herald, print edition)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has told 37-year-old defender Charlie Mulgrew and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti they are free to find new clubs, with both not being handed squad numbers for the new season. (The Courier) external-link

Greenock Morton are poised to sign 21-year-old midfielder Jack Bearne on a two-year contract following his release by Liverpool. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has revealed he turned down interest from the Scottish Championship to sign for Johnstone Burgh after leaving Linfield. (The Herald) external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian centre-half Andy Webster is set to complete a return to Tynecastle as the club's new academy manager on Monday after leaving St Mirren, where he worked as under-20s coach. (Daily Record) external-link