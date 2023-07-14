Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Fulham at under-nine level

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Fulham goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League side but has played in the EFL Trophy.

Ashby-Hammond spent last season on loan with Aldershot Town, making 45 appearances in the National League for the Shots.

"Luca is a goalkeeper who is well thought of at Fulham," Reds boss Scott Lindsey told the club website. external-link

"He is going to really push Corey (Addai) for the number one shirt, which is exactly what we want."

He becomes Crawley's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

