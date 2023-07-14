Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

O'Sullivan has won 101 caps for Ireland

The Republic of Ireland's behind-closed-doors practice match against Colombia was abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming what the Football Association of Ireland said was "overly physical".

It has been reported that midfielder Denise O'Sullivan had to go to hospital for a scan on a shin injury sustained in Friday's game.

The FAI said it decided to end the match, which took place in Brisbane's Meakin Park, after consultation with the match officials.

The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game of the Women's World Cup against hosts Australia in Sydney on 20 July.

In a statement, the FAI said: "The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women's national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game."

O'Sullivan has won 101 Republic of Ireland caps and scored 19 international goals. A technically-gifted midfielder, the 29-year-old is an important member of manager Vera Pauw's squad.

After coming through the League of Ireland, she has spent the majority of her career in the United States with Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage.

The Republic are about to make their first-ever appearance in a World Cup finals and will face Canada and Nigeria in their other group games after their opener against Australia.