Conor Washington has played in the National League, League Two, League One, Championship and Scottish Premiership

Derby County striker Conor Washington says he wants his move to the Rams to help "find the best version of myself".

The Northern Ireland international, 31, arrived at Pride Park last week from Rotherham, where he spent last season.

He was reunited with his old Millers boss Paul Warne, now Derby head coach.

"It feels like the perfect fit all round," Washington said. "There's usually a couple of things you have to compromise on when you move clubs but it doesn't feel like that at all here."

A lot of that is down to Washington's relationship with Warne, who signed him for Rotherham from Charlton in May 2022 before leaving to take charge of the Rams four months later.

But Washington says that was enough time for them to form a strong bond.

"We got on great when he was the manager and the lure of coming to a club like Derby - the ground, fan base and training ground - it's a no-brainer all-round," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"The thing I love about the gaffer is how personable he is. He's just a really nice human being and great to be around.

"Throughout my career, I always felt like it was a tap-in for managers to have a good relationship with players and it's not always been the case.

"But the gaffer here ticks every box. He was a striker as well and we see the game in the same way.

"The biggest thing is his honesty. Everything's authentic - whether it's positive or negative.

"As much as footballers get a bad rap for being unintelligent, 99% of them are great judges of character - you can smell lies a mile off. You don't get that with the gaffer."

'Every day is a privilege'

The Rams are Washington's fifth club in as many years and he now wants to put some roots down in the East Midlands with his latest move.

"I think I would've had that at Rotherham had the gaffer stayed there," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's the way football is. Coming in here every day is a privilege. There's no excuses not to be the best version of yourself and I'm looking forward to doing that."

Having come through non-league with Newport County to play in the Championship, Washington says he is "proud" of his footballing journey and the work ethic it has instilled in him.

"It gets drummed into you but that's something I've done my whole career," he said.

"With the route I've taken into the game, I've been on the other side of the coin. I've been a fan. I've been working and playing part-time football.

"I don't want to reach the end of my career and think I haven't maximised my potential because I didn't run about. If you're not doing that, it's an easy fix."

Derby 'on the way back up'

Washington is working his way back to full fitness after an operation at the end of last season to give his knee a "routine clear-out".

But he is determined to be at his sharpest for the new season and spearhead the Rams' bid to return to the Championship under owner David Clowes.

Clowes bought the club out of administration and saved it from liquidation just over a year ago.

"I'm not sure whether we're still the bookies' favourites (for promotion) but you want to be part of something successful," he said.

"Even the years I got promoted, I didn't play as much of a part as I would've liked, but they were still great seasons to be part of and be involved with clubs who are on the way up.

"It feels very much like Derby are on the way back up and I'm enjoying shouldering the pressure."

Conor Washington was talking to BBC Radio Derby's Ed Dawes.