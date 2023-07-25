Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Carl Rushworth was part of England Under-21s' European Championship-winning squad this summer, but James Trafford was Lee Carsley's first choice

Swansea City are close to signing Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Newcastle right-back Harrison Ashby on season-long loans.

Rushworth, 22, played 46 games during an impressive loan spell at League One Lincoln City last season.

He spent the previous campaign on loan at League Two Walsall, where he was named players' player of the year.

Ashby has yet to feature for Newcastle since they bought him from West Ham for £3m in January.

The 21-year-old scored the winning goal as Newcastle beat Rangers 2-1 in Allan McGregor's testimonial at Ibrox last week.

Rushworth and Ashby are both in the United States at the moment as part of their current clubs' pre-season tour but are expected to return to the UK soon to complete their moves to Swansea.

"We are looking at players and we're trying to get somebody," Swans head coach Michael Duff said after Tuesday's 2-0 friendly defeat at home to Bristol Rovers.

"I won't give names until it's signed. I've been in football too long. It's not fair on a player if it goes wrong - it might be a medical issue or something like that - and you might get poached by somebody else.

"We've got 21 players at the minute and, with respect to some of them, I don't think they're ready for Championship football.

"Between now and the [transfer] window closing, I think we're five or six players short."

Rushworth will initially be competing for game-time with Andy Fisher, with Swansea's other senior goalkeeper, Steven Benda, likely to be sidelined until early 2024 because of a knee injury suffered last January.

Rushworth will link up with England goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson, after he returned to Swansea for a second spell earlier this summer.

Rushworth made his England Under-21 debut in June, and was part of the squad which won the European Under-21 Championship.

He joined Brighton from Halifax Town, his hometown club, in 2019.

Rushworth is yet to play for the Seagulls, and will be allowed to leave on loan after the Premier League club signed Bart Vebruggen for £16.3m from Anderlecht.

Verbruggen joined fellow goalkeepers Jason Steele, Robert Sanchez and Tom McGill on Brighton's books.