Dimitar Mitov moves to Perth after six years in Cambridgeshire

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has become St Johnstone's first signing of the summer on a two-year deal.

The Bulgarian, 26, has just left Cambridge United, where he made 165 appearances over a six-year spell.

Mitov will challenge Ross Sinclair and Jack Wills for the number one jersey.

"I had a few different opportunities to go to different clubs but the option of coming here for a completely different challenge is one I couldn't turn down," Mitov told SaintsTV.

"Conversations with the manager were brilliant, he explained his vision for what he wants and it made the decision even easier."

Steven MacLean's Saints start their season away to Stenhousemuir in Saturday's Viaplay Cup match.