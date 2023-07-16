Guernsey returned to the Island Games for the first time in eight years last week

Guernsey FC are to form a women's team with the aim of playing in the English women's league system.

The Green Lions have had a men's team playing in England since 2011 who play in the eighth tier of the English game.

They will aim to begin with friendly matches to establish their side before moving into the league system.

Guernsey's women finished ninth at last week's Island Games, having lost 4-1 at home to old rivals Jersey in their annual Muratti Vase clash in May.

They follow Channel Island rivals Jersey Bulls, who are hoping to establish a women's team after their men's side was formed in 2019.

"We did have opportunities when I was playing but it was limited, so we are hoping this will give them a good programme to look forward to and experience," said Anna Gauvain, who has been appointed as Guernsey FC's first women's head coach.

"We're hoping that we can inspire some of the younger girls to continue their football dream, because there's not really been anything up until now for the youngsters to look forward to.

"The fixtures we have had in place have generally been very sparse, so having a regular programme and getting girls to come and watch the women play, and just putting ourselves out there, is a great step forward."