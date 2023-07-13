Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Siriki Dembele made his name at Peterborough United where he scored 31 times in 148 games across three and a half seasons

Birmingham City have signed winger Siriki Dembele for an undisclosed fee from AFC Bournemouth.

Dembele has joined on a three-year contract just after Tahith Chong left Blues to move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

The 26-year-old played 22 times for Bournemouth, scoring two goals, but he spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Auxerre.

He becomes Birmingham's sixth signing this summer.

Dembele's arrival follows those of Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird and Koji Miyoshi, while Kevin Long signed a new contract with the club after initially being released.

"It made perfect sense to come here, it looks like it is going to be a new and exciting project, so I thought it would be a great move for me," Dembele told the club website. external-link

Dembele made his name at Peterborough United where he scored 31 times in 148 games and was part of the team that won promotion from League One in 2020-21.

He then joined Bournemouth in January 2022 and netted twice in 13 Championship appearances as the Cherries gained automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, he did not score for them in the top flight and then failed to find the net in his 12 games in Ligue 1.

But he hopes that returning to the Championship will see him regain his best form.

He said: "I spent a year in the Championship, with two different clubs, and it went really well. I'm looking to replicate the same form for Birmingham, if not even better."

